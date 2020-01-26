Paige Alexandria Prothe, 31, Lawrence, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born November 4, 1988 in Lawrence and lived her entire life here. Paige was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church, Lawrence. She graduated from Free State High School in 2008 and took several online courses at Highland Community College.
She is survived by her parents Darryl Prothe and Gloria (Walters) Prothe, Lawrence, her grandparents Vernon and Donna Prothe, Paola, KS, many aunts and uncles and cousins and her pets Gracie, Nacho and Dallas. She leaves behind many friendships that she cherished.
Growing up, Paige enjoyed playing the flute and piano, playing sports, hula hooping, and 4-H. In particular, she loved showing her dog Matilda in showmanship and obedience. She loved spending time with all of her pets. Music gave her great pleasure.
Cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends for a visitation at Warren McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence on February 1 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Memories of Paige will be shared at 10:30.
In recognition of Paige's love for her pets, memorial contributions can be made to Lawrence Humane Society and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
For more information or to post a condolence visit warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 26, 2020