Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Funeral service 11:00 AM Plymouth Congregational Church Lawrence , KS Burial Following Services Chapel Hill Cemetery Kansas City , MO

Oscar Adolph "Bud" Olson was born January 18, 1914, to Oscar Herman & Edith Mae (Patrick) Olson in the Argentine district of Kansas City, Kansas. He went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 105, in Lawrence, Kansas. Mr. Olson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dixie Ann Olson, of the home, son, Lynn Olson (Karen) of Lawrence, KS, daughter, Kathy Olson Nichols (Nick) of Hardyville, KY, son, Martin Johnson (Jana), Lawrence, KS, daughter, Susan Johnson Conley (Tom) of Kansas City; along with numerous grand and great grandchildren.



Mr. Olson worked with his father and brother, Alfred, in the family dairy business from a young age. He learned the discipline of bringing cows in for milking in the pre-dawn hours, and the art of working with neighbors to make them early customers of Olson and Sons Dairy. A new facility was completed in 1940 and was the first plant in Kansas City, to employ pasteurization techniques to raw milk. As the family business expanded and upon the death of his father in 1950, he joined with Milk Producers Marketing Co., as General Manager. He served in this capacity, until he acquired it and merged it with Olson Dairy, and the Lawrence Sanitary Milk plant in Lawrence, creating the All Star Dairy group. He designed a state-of-the-art plant in Lawrence, and continued to expand its market. It became a major business and employer in Douglas County. After retiring from the dairy business, he turned his attention to developing the bottled water industry, initially supplying "Adams Ale" in half pints to the railroads.



Bud lived in Kansas City for 53 years, building one of the first homes in the newly established Quivira Lake residential country club, in Johnson County. He moved to Lawrence in 1966, into a fine home he and Dixie designed. He enjoyed and thrived in the business world. He served as a director of the University State Bank, as well as numerous dairy related boards and governing bodies, receiving their coveted Life Time Achievement Award. He also enjoyed KU sports, and was passionate about his fishing trips to Hanson's King Island, on the Lake of the Woods in Ontario Canada. Something he did for over 50 years. He loved being out on his land, catching up on local news at Amyx Barber Shop, and feeding black oil sunflower seeds to his backyard birds.



He will continue to live in the hearts of His loved ones….



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Plymouth Congregational Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



