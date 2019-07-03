Orval Howell (Jr), age 63, went to be with his Lord on July 2, 2019. He died peacefully at his home with his wife by his side.
Orval is survived by his wife, Dee Howell, two children - Michael Howell of Lawrence, KS and Kali Howell, also of Lawrence, KS; six grandchildren - Cohen and Elsie Howell of Lawrence, KS, and Matthew, Kaylin, Raya and Jaxon Beebe all also from Lawrence; one sister - Kathy Lehning of Haysville, KS and one brother, Bill Howell of Wichita, KS.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sharon DeGarmo, father Orval Howell, step-father CharlesDeGarmo, sisters Sharon Lee (Midge) DeGarmo and Debra Bacon, and brother Richard DeGarmo.
Orval was in construction and was instrumental in helping the town of Greensburg rebuild after the devastating tornado of 2007. He and his wife loved to travel and hike with their dog.
Services will be held Friday, July 5 at 10am at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 9am. Internment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery following the services. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 3, 2019