Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services for Opal Viola Allison, 103, Lawrence, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Opal passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hillside Village of De Soto, KS.



Opal was born January 26, 1916 in Rural Douglas County, KS, the daughter of Christopher and Pinie Edith (Talley) Richardson.



She was a homemaker and worked at National Music Therapy Associates in Lawrence. She was very active in the PTA at Cordley school in the 1950s. She was one of the original board members involved in purchasing the Hidden Valley Camp grounds for the Douglas County Girl Scouts. She also volunteered for the Girl Scouts in Lawrence. She was also a girl scouts troop leader and den leader for cub scouts. Opal enjoyed following the KC Royals and Jayhawk basketball.



She married Morgan Keith Allison in 1942 in Harrisonville, MO. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2000.



Survivors include her daughter, Zee Button, Lawrence; two sons, Garran (Ruth) Allison, Tecumseh, KS, Rodney Allison, Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren, Kimberly Button Ingalls, Sara Allison Pittman, Amy Allison Boyles, Mark Alan Button; and nine great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shawna (Greg) Allison-Leslie in 2017; and three brothers, Marvin Richardson, Huelan Richardson, and Delbert Richardson.



The family will greet friends prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hillside Nursing Staff and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Funeral services for Opal Viola Allison, 103, Lawrence, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Opal passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hillside Village of De Soto, KS.Opal was born January 26, 1916 in Rural Douglas County, KS, the daughter of Christopher and Pinie Edith (Talley) Richardson.She was a homemaker and worked at National Music Therapy Associates in Lawrence. She was very active in the PTA at Cordley school in the 1950s. She was one of the original board members involved in purchasing the Hidden Valley Camp grounds for the Douglas County Girl Scouts. She also volunteered for the Girl Scouts in Lawrence. She was also a girl scouts troop leader and den leader for cub scouts. Opal enjoyed following the KC Royals and Jayhawk basketball.She married Morgan Keith Allison in 1942 in Harrisonville, MO. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2000.Survivors include her daughter, Zee Button, Lawrence; two sons, Garran (Ruth) Allison, Tecumseh, KS, Rodney Allison, Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren, Kimberly Button Ingalls, Sara Allison Pittman, Amy Allison Boyles, Mark Alan Button; and nine great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shawna (Greg) Allison-Leslie in 2017; and three brothers, Marvin Richardson, Huelan Richardson, and Delbert Richardson.The family will greet friends prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hillside Nursing Staff and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Funeral Home Warren-McElwain Mortuary

120 West 13th

Lawrence , KS 66044

785-843-1120 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lawrence Journal-World from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close