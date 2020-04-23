Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

O.D. "Sam" Brubaker, 97, Lawrence, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Bridge Haven in Lawrence.



Sam was born on October 2, 1922 in Pomona, KS, the son of Virgil and Rosa (McFadden) Brubaker.



After graduating high school in 1941, Sam joined the Army during



Upon returning to the States, he married Ruth (Murphy) Brubaker and then joined the Lawrence Fire Department in 1947. During nearly 3 decades, some of the more memorable fires Sam was actively involved in included the Sterling Furniture Company store fire in 1954…the Patee Theater Fire in 1955…the TNT Popcorn plant in 1967…the huge WREN/Miller Furniture Store fire in 1966…and Kansas University Union fire in 1970. Sam retired as Captain in 1973.



Upon retirement from the fire department, Sam was known for staying busy and, as a carpenter, he assisted numerous home builders in Lawrence.



Sam always enjoyed traveling. He and his wife took many bus travel tours throughout the US over the years which made for many happy memories. He has also enjoyed pheasant hunting, playing bingo, attending the Brubaker family reunions and volunteering in numerous church projects.



Sam was a member of the Lawrence VFW Post 852 and the American Legion Post 14 for many years.



Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lyle Brubaker, Clarke Brubaker, half-brother, Roy Evans; and seven sisters, Gladys, Doris, Ila, Alta, Vesta, Eulla, and Wilma.



Due the current Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be a private family only Graveside Service.



The family suggests memorials in his name to the Lawrence Humane Society or American Legion Post 14 or The and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



