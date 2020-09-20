Norman Eberhart

Norman Eugene Eberhart, 93, Lawrence passed away, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge Health & Rehab. Norman was born on May 24, 1927 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Harold and Estella (Hausman) Eberhart.
Norman attended Cordley Elementary School and graduated from Liberty Memorial High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Navy Air Corps after high school during WWII. Trained as a combat air crewman in Norman, Oklahoma, he then was assigned to San Diego at the end of WWII and honorably discharged after two years. After attending the University of Kansas for one year, he trained to became a journeyman electrician and worked out of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 226 for 43 years. During the last 24 years of employment, he worked for Huxtable & Associates of Lawrence and retired in 1990. He was a member of IBEW L.U. 226 for 71 years.
He married Lora Lee Bass on February 13, 1955 at KU Danforth Chapel in Lawrence, KS. She preceded him in death on January 4, 2006. Together they appreciated many years of listening to jazz musicians in Lawrence and Kansas City and collecting antiques. Norman enjoyed tinkering around the house and fixing things. During his retirement, he liked to attend daily coffee groups at McDonald's. He especially loved his granddaughters and was always delighted to see his great-granddaughter. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #6 of Lawrence for 68 years, Zeta Iota chapter of Lambda Chi fraternity, and First United Methodist Church since 1949.
Survivors include his daughter, Charlene Simmons (David), Prairie Village, KS; sister, Carolee Caylor (Howard), Novi, Michigan; two granddaughters, Rachel Schaumburg (Adam), Kansas City, Missouri, Sarah Simmons, Brooks, Maine; one great-granddaughter, Emerson Schaumburg; niece, Lori Beth McDaniel, Farmington, Michigan; nephew, Sheldon McDaniel, San Diego, California; niece, Chris Pool (Al), Battle Creek, Michigan. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Scott McDaniel.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.
With social distancing in place and masks required, family and friends are welcome to attend in person or while listening to the service from their vehicles on a radio station provided by Warren McElwain. In lieu of hugs and handshakes, please give a simple nod or wave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to First United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
