Nicole Busch

Nicole "Niki" Renee Busch, 38, of Overland Park, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020.
She was born on October 22, 1981, to Joseph and Beverly (Worley) Mater in Lawrence, Kansas. She graduated from Free State High School in Lawrence, Kansas, and went on to attend Xenon International School of Hair Design in Wichita, Kansas.
On August 7, 2004, she married the absolute love of her life Jarod Douglas Busch, and they made their family home in Overland Park, Kansas. Her favorite things in life included vacationing in Florida with her family, being a "soccer mom" to her girls through their soccer club TOCA, F.C., sitting front row at Blake Shelton concerts, watching reality TV, and, most of all, spending time with her family and friends.
Niki worked as a hairstylist for 17 years. She loved her job and, most importantly, her clients.
Niki is survived by her loving spouse Jarod; her beautiful, sweet daughters Karsyn and Chesnee; her parents Beverly and Joseph Mater; her sisters Lori (Omar) McCloud and Megan Mater; her niece Makyla "Kylie" Davis; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Debbie and Jeff Busch; her sister-in-law Jaclyn (Jason) Cheever; her brother-in-law Jordan (Ali) Busch; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Raymond "Ray" Worley and Ester Worley and her paternal grandparents Joseph Mater, Sr. and Lorraine V. Mater.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel in Olathe, Kansas.
A private service for the family will be held Sunday morning. The family requests, and would be honored, by your attendance at the graveside service on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at noon, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, Kansas. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the trust of Karsyn and Chesnee Busch. Checks can be mailed to Edward Jones Custodial Account FBO Karsyn and Chesnee Busch, 6720 W 121st St. Suite 104, Overland Park, Kansas, 66209, or via electronic funds transfer through Carah Berry at Edward Jones by calling 913-217-7338.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
She was born on October 22, 1981, to Joseph and Beverly (Worley) Mater in Lawrence, Kansas. She graduated from Free State High School in Lawrence, Kansas, and went on to attend Xenon International School of Hair Design in Wichita, Kansas.
On August 7, 2004, she married the absolute love of her life Jarod Douglas Busch, and they made their family home in Overland Park, Kansas. Her favorite things in life included vacationing in Florida with her family, being a "soccer mom" to her girls through their soccer club TOCA, F.C., sitting front row at Blake Shelton concerts, watching reality TV, and, most of all, spending time with her family and friends.
Niki worked as a hairstylist for 17 years. She loved her job and, most importantly, her clients.
Niki is survived by her loving spouse Jarod; her beautiful, sweet daughters Karsyn and Chesnee; her parents Beverly and Joseph Mater; her sisters Lori (Omar) McCloud and Megan Mater; her niece Makyla "Kylie" Davis; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Debbie and Jeff Busch; her sister-in-law Jaclyn (Jason) Cheever; her brother-in-law Jordan (Ali) Busch; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Raymond "Ray" Worley and Ester Worley and her paternal grandparents Joseph Mater, Sr. and Lorraine V. Mater.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel in Olathe, Kansas.
A private service for the family will be held Sunday morning. The family requests, and would be honored, by your attendance at the graveside service on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at noon, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, Kansas. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the trust of Karsyn and Chesnee Busch. Checks can be mailed to Edward Jones Custodial Account FBO Karsyn and Chesnee Busch, 6720 W 121st St. Suite 104, Overland Park, Kansas, 66209, or via electronic funds transfer through Carah Berry at Edward Jones by calling 913-217-7338.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 25, 2020.