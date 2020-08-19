LAWRENCE - Nicholas Aaron "Nick" VanCamp, 28, passed away August 17, 2020, at his home in Lawrence. He was born on November 4, 1991, in Hutchinson to Mark and Joyce (Rosenberg) VanCamp. He married Shelby Miller on July 29, 2016, in Kansas City. She survives.
Nick worked for Engineered Air in DeSoto as a mechanical designer.
Local survivors include his wife, Shelby VanCamp of the home; three children, Edward VanCamp, Neil VanCamp and Jillian VanCamp, all of the home.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Dwight Dozier presiding. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Children's Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
