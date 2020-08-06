1/2
Nelda Hodson
1931 - 2020
Nelda Lorraine (Easum) Hodson, 88, passed away August 4th, 2020.

Nelda was born March 19, 1931, in Quincy, Kansas, to Allan Clyde and Hildred (Carlisle) Easum. She was the sixth of nine children and outlived them all.

She graduated from Liberty Memorial High School in 1949 and married Philip E. Hodson on December 20, 1952. The couple lived on Indiana Street until building a home at Lakeview in the '70s. They belonged to the Lakeview Club for years, and she would always take covered dishes and one of her pies to the club and to many family events.

All her life, Nelda enjoyed cooking. She was especially known for canning green beans and tomatoes, for pickling and for baking great pies. Her nieces enjoyed getting cooking tips and recipes which she took great enjoyment in sharing.

Nelda grew tomatoes for years and sold them to the old Rustys IGA and other grocery stores around Lawrence, where she was known as "The Tomato Lady."

Nelda worked 27 years at the Lawrence Paper Company. She also cleaned houses for many people around Lawrence, sharing her friendship, recipes and her pies with them. Nelda always greeted everyone with a pleasant smile and a hello. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip E. (December, 1995); the couple's daughter, Teresa (June, 2001); sisters Donna and Eva, and brothers Allan, Charles, Norman, Darrell, Roy and Cloyce.

She is survived by her son, Philip A. Hodson of the home; two grandsons, Justin and Grat, both of Lawrence; one granddaughter, Jessica, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Brennan Center for Justice, 120 Broadway, Suite 1750, NY, NY 10271

No service or visitation planned, due to COVID.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 6, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Phil, I'm so sorry to see that your mom passed. I fondly remember the summers that I worked tomatoes for her and your dad. Going up to the house for lunch I got to sample her cooking!
Becky (Banks) Downs
Family
August 6, 2020
I am so saddened by Nelda's passing. The last of a great generation of Easum's. I worked with her cleaning houses for awhile. I learned so much from her about hard work,taking pride in your work and honoring those you were working for. She was very precise in everything she did and taught me how to vacuum a room without leaving a single foot print. It was also amazing to me how she could be cleaning and working and still look like she was ready to go to a social event. Her pies were legendary and sought out at every family gathering.....I regret not spending more time with her and learning more of her skills and hearing more of the knowledge of the family history. Phil, Justin and Jessica, I hope once you process this untimely and sad loss you can take comfort in your memories and legacy she has left you.....You all have you all have very large shoes to fill....much love and prayers for comfort and healing......Glenda Easum
Glenda Easum
Family
