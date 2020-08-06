Nelda Hodson

Nelda Lorraine (Easum) Hodson, 88, passed away August 4th, 2020.Nelda was born March 19, 1931, in Quincy, Kansas, to Allan Clyde and Hildred (Carlisle) Easum. She was the sixth of nine children and outlived them all.She graduated from Liberty Memorial High School in 1949 and married Philip E. Hodson on December 20, 1952. The couple lived on Indiana Street until building a home at Lakeview in the '70s. They belonged to the Lakeview Club for years, and she would always take covered dishes and one of her pies to the club and to many family events.All her life, Nelda enjoyed cooking. She was especially known for canning green beans and tomatoes, for pickling and for baking great pies. Her nieces enjoyed getting cooking tips and recipes which she took great enjoyment in sharing.Nelda grew tomatoes for years and sold them to the old Rustys IGA and other grocery stores around Lawrence, where she was known as "The Tomato Lady."Nelda worked 27 years at the Lawrence Paper Company. She also cleaned houses for many people around Lawrence, sharing her friendship, recipes and her pies with them. Nelda always greeted everyone with a pleasant smile and a hello. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip E. (December, 1995); the couple's daughter, Teresa (June, 2001); sisters Donna and Eva, and brothers Allan, Charles, Norman, Darrell, Roy and Cloyce.She is survived by her son, Philip A. Hodson of the home; two grandsons, Justin and Grat, both of Lawrence; one granddaughter, Jessica, and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to: Brennan Center for Justice, 120 Broadway, Suite 1750, NY, NY 10271No service or visitation planned, due to COVID.