Nathan Borland passed away on January 21, 2020 in Reno, NV at the age of 37.
Nathan grew up in Lawrence, KS, where he learned to love nature, science, and soccer. He played soccer for many years for Kaw Valley Soccer, Johnson County Community College, and Avila University, and shared his love of the sport as a children's soccer referee.
Nathan is survived by his parents Jana and Scott Montgomery and Thomas and Kathy Borland, siblings Heather, Dustin, and Marissa, grandparents Jack and Kathryn Borland, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sporting Kaw Valley scholarship fund, 3120 Mesa Way Suite C, Lawrence, KS 66049.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 2, 2020