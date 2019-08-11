Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Otney. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Naomi "Jean" Otney, 95, of Lawrence passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 after a short stay at Presbyterian Manor. She was born February 20, 1924, to Maude May and Ira Arthur Marsh in Hornick, Iowa and was preceded in death by sister, Maxine and brothers Rufus, Ted and Harlan Marsh.



Jean was valedictorian of her class in Darlington, MO, attended two years of college at Maryville, MO and taught school for several years during WWII.



She married Kenneth Hunter in 1942. They lived in Albany, MO and had five children: Marsha (deceased in 2018), Kathy Hunter of Springfield, MO, Karen (Mike) Brown of Burbank, CA, Bryan (Phyllis) Hunter of Lawrence, KS and recently from Stover, MO, Robert (Kathy) Hunter. Kenneth died in 1958.



Jean married J.R. Nelson in 1966 and moved to Kansas City, KS. J. R. Died in 1971. Darryl (Vickie) Nelson is a surviving stepson.



Jean had numerous jobs during her long life including Circuit Clerk, Avon and real estate sales. She worked at Bethany Hospital in KCK and Trinity Lutheran Hospital in KC, MO as an accredited records technician. She was a



Jean married Jim Otney in 1983. They traveled extensively to play in bridge tournaments. Both Jim and Jean became bridge Life Masters. Jim died in 1995 and step-son J.J. (Tegan) of Blue Springs survives her.



Jean adored her grandchildren: Treina McClendon, Jessey Hunter, Josh (Danielle) Hunter, Sarah (Spencer) Treas, Allegra (J.J.) Knerr, Erica Hunter (Jeremy Hess), Nicole (Paul) Jones, and was especially fond of her great-grandchildren: Josh Jr. and Addie Hunter, Benjamin, Hunter and Charli Hess, and Ashley and Jax Jones.



Jean moved to Lawrence, KS in 2002 and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi (since 1958) and the United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook, known for her apple pie, and always looked forward to family dinners and reunions. She loved to garden, read and play bridge and watch Chiefs and the Jayhawks. Jayhawk Jean!



A memorial service will be held later this fall at United Methodist Church, time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her name to LOL Duplicate Bridge Club, Kaw Valley Bridge Club or the United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Naomi "Jean" Otney, 95, of Lawrence passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 after a short stay at Presbyterian Manor. She was born February 20, 1924, to Maude May and Ira Arthur Marsh in Hornick, Iowa and was preceded in death by sister, Maxine and brothers Rufus, Ted and Harlan Marsh.Jean was valedictorian of her class in Darlington, MO, attended two years of college at Maryville, MO and taught school for several years during WWII.She married Kenneth Hunter in 1942. They lived in Albany, MO and had five children: Marsha (deceased in 2018), Kathy Hunter of Springfield, MO, Karen (Mike) Brown of Burbank, CA, Bryan (Phyllis) Hunter of Lawrence, KS and recently from Stover, MO, Robert (Kathy) Hunter. Kenneth died in 1958.Jean married J.R. Nelson in 1966 and moved to Kansas City, KS. J. R. Died in 1971. Darryl (Vickie) Nelson is a surviving stepson.Jean had numerous jobs during her long life including Circuit Clerk, Avon and real estate sales. She worked at Bethany Hospital in KCK and Trinity Lutheran Hospital in KC, MO as an accredited records technician. She was a breast cancer survivor.Jean married Jim Otney in 1983. They traveled extensively to play in bridge tournaments. Both Jim and Jean became bridge Life Masters. Jim died in 1995 and step-son J.J. (Tegan) of Blue Springs survives her.Jean adored her grandchildren: Treina McClendon, Jessey Hunter, Josh (Danielle) Hunter, Sarah (Spencer) Treas, Allegra (J.J.) Knerr, Erica Hunter (Jeremy Hess), Nicole (Paul) Jones, and was especially fond of her great-grandchildren: Josh Jr. and Addie Hunter, Benjamin, Hunter and Charli Hess, and Ashley and Jax Jones.Jean moved to Lawrence, KS in 2002 and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi (since 1958) and the United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook, known for her apple pie, and always looked forward to family dinners and reunions. She loved to garden, read and play bridge and watch Chiefs and the Jayhawks. Jayhawk Jean!A memorial service will be held later this fall at United Methodist Church, time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her name to LOL Duplicate Bridge Club, Kaw Valley Bridge Club or the United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close