Funeral services for Naomi Dixie Little, 88, Lawrence, will be 11 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Lawrence Heights Christian Church. A visitation will begin at 10 to service time. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family requests all in attendance please use personal protection to prevent the spread of the Corona virus. If unable to attend the service will be broadcast on Facebook Live. https://www.facebook.com/RumseyYostFuneralHomeandCrematory
Naomi Dixie "Mema" Little passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, surrounded by the love of her five daughters.
She was born to Robert H. Collins and Cordelia Beatrice Smith on February 13th, 1932. The third eldest of five children, Naomi was born and raised in Mt. Olive, Missouri, where she lived happily among her parents and sisters until relocating to the nearby town of Warrensburg in her teenage years. Naomi spent much of her life as a Warrensburg resident, creating her family there while living and working in the community. She provided for her family with 18 and a half years of service as an employee of Central Missouri State University, and an additional 17 years employed at Rivals Manufacturing. In 1998, after many wonderful years in Missouri, Naomi chose to retire and relocate to Kansas to be closer to family. Naomi spent the last 22 years of life living happily among family and friends as a resident of Lawrence, Kansas
Naomi is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Beatrice Collins, her sister Mildred Goodwin, and sister Dorothy Johnson.
She is survived by her two sisters (Irene Goodwin, Marie Rucker) her five daughters (Lois Avery (Felton), Aurelia Thomas-Ray (Robert), Norma Jean Lyles (Charles), Connie Adams (Gary) and Shelia Hogue (Charles)). Naomi also leaves behind seven grandchildren (Stacy Adams, Ryan Adams, Kourtnie Avery-Chung, Torren Thomas, Cedrick Lyles, Garrett Lyles, Cameron Hogue,) two great-grandchildren (Jordan Adams, Mei Avery-Chung) honorary daughter (Deanna Tetuan) honorary grandchildren (Blake Tetuan, Brooklin Tetuan) and a host of beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Naomi was a woman of strong convictions who lived and walked by faith. She was defined by her unwavering devotion to her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. In all trials and tribulations faced, in times of sadness or joy, Naomi always put God first and lived her life in the spirit of Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"
The family suggests memorial contributions made to Lawrence Heights Christian Church, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street. Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Naomi Dixie "Mema" Little passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, surrounded by the love of her five daughters.
She was born to Robert H. Collins and Cordelia Beatrice Smith on February 13th, 1932. The third eldest of five children, Naomi was born and raised in Mt. Olive, Missouri, where she lived happily among her parents and sisters until relocating to the nearby town of Warrensburg in her teenage years. Naomi spent much of her life as a Warrensburg resident, creating her family there while living and working in the community. She provided for her family with 18 and a half years of service as an employee of Central Missouri State University, and an additional 17 years employed at Rivals Manufacturing. In 1998, after many wonderful years in Missouri, Naomi chose to retire and relocate to Kansas to be closer to family. Naomi spent the last 22 years of life living happily among family and friends as a resident of Lawrence, Kansas
Naomi is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Beatrice Collins, her sister Mildred Goodwin, and sister Dorothy Johnson.
She is survived by her two sisters (Irene Goodwin, Marie Rucker) her five daughters (Lois Avery (Felton), Aurelia Thomas-Ray (Robert), Norma Jean Lyles (Charles), Connie Adams (Gary) and Shelia Hogue (Charles)). Naomi also leaves behind seven grandchildren (Stacy Adams, Ryan Adams, Kourtnie Avery-Chung, Torren Thomas, Cedrick Lyles, Garrett Lyles, Cameron Hogue,) two great-grandchildren (Jordan Adams, Mei Avery-Chung) honorary daughter (Deanna Tetuan) honorary grandchildren (Blake Tetuan, Brooklin Tetuan) and a host of beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Naomi was a woman of strong convictions who lived and walked by faith. She was defined by her unwavering devotion to her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. In all trials and tribulations faced, in times of sadness or joy, Naomi always put God first and lived her life in the spirit of Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"
The family suggests memorial contributions made to Lawrence Heights Christian Church, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street. Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 18, 2020.