On Saturday, June 15th, Nancy Lee (Ross) Scott, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 67 at her home.



Nancy was born on October 28, 1951 in Pittsburg, KS to Clifford and Nolene (Mahy) Ross. She received her Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education and a Master's in Special Education from Pittsburg State University. Nancy was an Elementary Education Teacher for nearly 40 years. She taught in several different school districts over the years and retired from Liberal USD #480 in 2011. Nancy was a published author after her debut tribute to her grandmother in 2016. On December 20, 1980, she married Gary Lee Scott. They raised two sons, Joel and Ryan, and one daughter, Katy.



Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, children and her husband. Nancy and Gary both participated with Special Olympics, various Parks and Recreation events, volunteering at the Lied Center and bell choir at church. Nancy also loved being with her 4 beloved dachshunds.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Clifford, and her mother, Nolene. She is survived by her husband Gary, her three children, Joel (Wendy), Ryan (Emily), and Katy (Michael), her five grandchildren, Ryleigh, Bailey, Lauren, Jack, and Jessa, and her sister, Diana (Kenny) Perrin.



A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel in Eudora, KS. Burial will follow at the Eudora Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to Special Olympics of Douglas County or Eudora Parks and Recreation Foundation and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



A visitation will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel.



