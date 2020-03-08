|
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services for Nancy Lee (Dolan) Porter, 72, Lawrence, will be 1 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wellsville Cemetery.
Nancy was born February 11, 1948, in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of Donna Gertrude Beaty and Dallas Elroy Dolan.
She had an extensive work history including, Lawrence National Bank, School Employee Credit Union, KU Credit Union, KU Police Department, KS Geological Survey, Donna Lee's (Owner/Operator), Sigler Pharmacy, Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living, Watkins Museum and Dean O. Radcliff CPA. In addition to her work history Nancy was a Charter member of the Youth Sports Inc. Complex, she did WWII Veteran Interviews for Experiences documentations, cared for elderly and family members and was a board member of DCABA and Lawrence Wrestling Club.
Nancy married Carl Duane (Butch) Porter on September 28, 1966, in Lawrence, KS. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2003.
Survivors include two sons Daniel Duane Porter, Moundridge, KS, Jerry Wayne Porter (Bola), Lawrence, KS; Brother, Dallas Joseph Dolan (Suzanne), Lawrence, KS; Sister, Rhonda Marie Dolan, Lawrence, KS; Grandchildren; Marlena Curran-Komulainen (Zachary), Nathaniel Porter, Thomas Porter, Gavin Porter, Andrew Porter, Grace Porter, Naomi Porter, Abigail Porter; aunt, June Ford.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jay Dee Dolan, and husband Butch.
Friends may call from 4-6pm, Monday March 9, 2020, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial contributions made to the sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 8, 2020
