Nancy L. Holmes, 59, of Lawrence, Kansas peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Nancy was born February 16, 1960 in Kansas City, KS, the middle daughter of Norman and Wanda (Richards) Brammer. Like that country western song, we think "God spent a little more time" designing Nancy, because she felt "epic" to all who knew her.



Nancy grew up in Kansas City, KS, a happy part of the Brammer family. Her parents had a very welcoming home - and if you were friends with Nancy, then you soon became part of their extended family. As an adult, Nancy was an administrative "force to be reckoned with" who delivered excellent customer service. She had a head for business and developed quick rapport with customers and co-workers. Nancy's career stops included working in the embroidered cap business, apparel and screen-printing business, as well the ink, sign and cement businesses. She also did accounting work both full- and part-time. Besides working full time and raising two kids, Nancy always made time to enjoy the outdoors. She was a fearless gardener whose landscape matched her personality: beautiful, bright and colorful! There was always a vase of flowers on the kitchen counter (some home grown, some bought legally, some poached during "Fiskar runs".)



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and second husband, Larry Holmes. Survivors include two children: Leslie (Tyler) Price of Kansas City, Missouri, Owen Phariss of the home, Lawrence, Kansas, one grandson; Atticus Price, former husband and friend Mitch Phariss, brother Gary (DeAnn) Brammer, sisters Sheryl Benjamin and Sue LaPlante. She also leaves behind her dog, Heidi Ho who loved her until the very end. Nancy also leaves to mourn her "village" of family and friends who've traveled alongside during both her and Larry's cancer battles. They know who they are. She was tremendously grateful for all the help she, Leslie and Owen were given over the years.



A sincere thanks to the volunteers, staff, nurses, and physicians of Lawrence Memorial Hospital's Oncology Department and 3-West. Nancy was well-cared for by those who helped in the fight to give her more time. Thanks to them, "GiGi" had a full year to enjoy her first grandchild, Atticus.



As was her wish, cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Nancy's life will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Redeemer Fellowship, Midtown KC Location, 3921 Baltimore, Kansas City, MO. A reception will follow in the church's banquet room, Morton Hall. To all her Lawrence friends, please make the drive over and help us give her a grand send-off. We'll share great memories that made Nancy so genuinely special.



Though she dearly loved getting flowers, in lieu of them, here are charities that were meaningful to Nancy: Lawrence Great Lakes Hospice, , and Lawrence Humane Society.

2843 SE Minnesota Ave

Topeka , KS 66605

