Nancy Boozer, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Las Cruces, NM on May 23, 2019. She graduated from KU in 1951 and was married to Warren Boozer for 64 years before his passing in 2015.Nancy taught PE classes at KU and founded the women's golf program in 1972. She enjoyed an outstanding amateur golfing career highlighted by winning the Kansas Senior State title in 1983.She was also handy with a sewing machine, played the piano, was a bridge player and she had a great love for animals.After raising their three daughters, Barbie, Beth and Beverly, Nancy and Warren moved to Las Cruces in 1995 where they spent the remainder of their lives.Nancy suffered from Alzheimer's but she fought the good fight and showed amazing strength through it all. Donations can be made in her honor to the or The Humane Society.