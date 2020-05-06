Naida Swallow
1935 - 2020
Naida L. Swallow, 84, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at a Lawrence, Kansas hospital. She was born December 10, 1935 Naida Lou Humphrey in Lawrence, the daughter of Percy J. and LaVera B. (Roady) Humphrey.

Naida graduated from Berryton High School. She attended cosmetology school in Topeka. She was manager of J.C. Penney Style Salon at White Lakes Mall for many years. She attended both the Stull and Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church. Naida played softball and bowled in different leagues up to the age of 75. She volunteered at KNI, Manor Care and several different nursing homes.

Naida married Alvin LaVern Swallow on December 25, 1953 in Stull, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Lynn Hildenbrand and her brother, Laurence Young "Sonny" Humphrey.

Survivors include her daughter, Lannie Gail Harwood of Lawrence, four grandchildren, Michelle Renae "Chelle" Tibbetts, Rachel Lynn "Rae" Childers, Riley Wayne "Bubba" Childers and Tanner Jacob-Weston Harwood, five great-grandchildren, Pablo "Trey" Martinez III, Thaddeaus Gustav Nelson, Taelur Hadlee Barnes, Addison Marie "Addie" Clutchey and Elizabeth Grace "Sis" Clutchey, one great-great-grandson, Duane Joseph Stover and her siblings, Marcia Kennedy of Berryton and Delores "Faye" Howbert of Tecumseh. Naida also leaves behind her loving companion English Bulldog therapy dog, Lottie.

Naida will lie in state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Clinton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Stull United Methodist Church c/o Mary Shultz, 462 N. 1600, Lawrence, Kansas 66049 or the Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, 6020 S.E. 44th St., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Lying in State
3:00 - 7:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
MAY
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Clinton Cemetery
