Myron David Feuerborn, 85, of Linwood, KS, passed away on April 18, 2020, in Garnett, KS. He was born December 28, 1934, to Ella and Ambrose Feuerborn in Greeley, Kansas. Myron was a gifted athlete, a proud grandfather, and a dedicated friend.
Myron, a beloved father, grandfather, husband, and friend, is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Diane (Bill) Bell, Sandee (Danny) Feuerborn, and Kellee Feuerborn Bolton; grandchildren, Katie (Wade) Allen, Joe (Kerry) Bell, Jack (Daryl) Bell, Sam Bolton, and Hannah Bolton; and great-granddaughters Emma Allen, Hannah Allen, Ellie Allen, and Berkley Bell. He is also survived by siblings Glen (Nikki) Feuerborn, Carol (Jerry) Pickert, George (Kay) Feuerborn, Larry Feuerborn, and Tom (Nancy) Feuerborn. His parents, Ella and Ambrose Feuerborn, precede him in death.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, with burial following at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery at Scipio, Kansas. Friends may pay their respects to Myron from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 219 S. Oak St., Garnett, Kansas 66032. to view the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family please visit www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 23, 2020