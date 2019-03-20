Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Montie Randel. View Sign

Montie Duane Randel, age 82, of Baldwin City, Kansas, passed away March 17, 2019 at his home. He was born February 26, 1937, the son of Montie Homer Randel and Lovia Mae (Deay) Randel.



Duane was a lifelong Baldwin City resident. He graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1955.



He worked for Koch Industries at its Sunflower Facility in DeSoto, KS as a Maintenance Manager.



Duane enjoyed several hobbies. He loved watching his kids play sports, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and talking with many people from all over the world on the CB short-band radio. He also played the guitar with a local band.



Duane was united in marriage to Alice Charbonneau on April 7, 1957. They shared 62 years of loving marriage. She survives of the home.



He is also survived by three sons, Earl Randel, Washington, D.C., Dany Jay Randel, Basehor, KS, and Johnny Dale Randel, La Jolla, CA; one daughter, Gwendolyn Ann Collins, New York, NY; twenty-nine grandchildren; a sister, Lovia Jane McMickell, Elko, NV; and two brothers, Stanley Randel, Kansas City, Missouri and Lawrence Randel, Sun City, AZ.



Duane is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Loretta Lynn Porter; and a brother, Joseph Michael Randel.



Graveside services will be Thursday March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Baldwin City, followed by lunch and reception for friends and family at The Lodge in Baldwin City, KS.

