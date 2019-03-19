Funeral held at Oakwood Cemetery in Baldwin City, KS at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 Followed by lunch and reception for friends and family at: The Lodge located at 502 Ames Street HWY 56, Baldwin City, KS.
A family viewing will be held Wednesday evening, March 20 at 6-7 pm at Lamb-Roberts funeral home at 712 9th Street, Baldwin City, KS followed by a family dinner at The Wooden Spoke 7-10 pm at 309 Ames Street, Baldwin, KS.
Survived by his wife Alice Ann Randel and children, Loretta Lynn Porter (deceased), Earl Duane Randel, Dany Jay Randel, Johnny Dale Randel and Gwendolyn Ann Collins, and 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lamb-Roberts-Heise Funeral Home
712 9Th St
Baldwin City, KS 66006
(785) 594-3644
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 19, 2019