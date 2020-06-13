A Kansas Girl! Monica Louise DuttonHurt, beloved mother, daughter, sister, passed away at home in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3rd, bringing to a close a long and courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



Ms. DuttonHurt was born April 15, 1961 in Wichita, KS, to proud parents Dale and Virginia Dutton. As young girl, Monica was an avid swimmer, competing and placing among the best in the AAU nationally. As a young woman, Monica attended the University of Kansas, earning a B.S. in Psychology and later participating in graduate studies.



Over the course of a career in social services, Monica helped countless individuals, working closely with adolescents in foster care settings and developmentally disabled adults at CLO in Lawrence. She worked at the Family Conservancy as coordinator for quality initiative in early child care and was involved in writing the National Association of Family Child Care criteria for accreditation standards in early childhood education programs. Monica developed and taught these criteria across the greater Kansas City Metro Area.



Monica loved and cherished the outdoors; she spent countless hours cultivating the garden at her North Lawrence home, as well as volunteering at the Community Garden nearby. And for the past 4 years she delighted in making her living as a gardener and landscaper.



Monica was passionately dedicated to the local Recovery Community in Lawrence, KS. It is a community that has surrounded her in loving support over the last decade. The Family would like to thank them, as well as the health professionals who provided care for Monica over the past year and a half.



She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Aezra DuttonHurt, and her dear brother, Tyler Dutton. She is survived by her son, Anthm Grey DuttonHurt, of Lawrence, KS; her father, Dale (Dorothea) Dutton, of Manhattan; her mother, Virginia Dutton-Lucas (Larry) of Weir, KS; her sister, Kelly (Steve) Griffith, of Wichita, KS, her brother, Kyle (Jana) Dutton, of Lenexa, KS, as well as three nieces and two nephews.



