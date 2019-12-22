Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Patterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milton "Sparky" Patterson II was born in Topeka, KS August 18, 1942, the son of Milton and Betty Patterson. Milton graduated from Topeka High School in 1960 where he excelled at both football and track. He was the 1960 Kansas State Champion in the 440 yard dash. He attended the University of Kansas, University of Southern California and Washburn University, culminating in an M.A. in education. He married Patricia Jeanne Schmitthenner on December 28, 1966. They lived in Topeka, KS where they were active in the community and raised their family. Milton had a long career as an educator, coach, and administrator. He taught and coached at Topeka High School, Hayden High School and was an administrator at Hayden High School, and Washburn Rural Middle School. After retirement, Milton moved with Jeanne to Lawrence, KS in 2009. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, three children, John Patterson, Cleveland, OH, Paige Comparato (Joe) Lawrence, KS, Mark Patterson, Overland Park, KS, and three grandchildren, Mia, Freddy and Stella Comparato.



Milton, known by his friends as Sparky, lived up to his nickname with his quick wit, curious nature and bold personality. He loved spending fun times with family and friends, especially weekends at Lake Wabaunsee. Always passionate about his teaching and coaching, he expected and fostered the best of those he mentored, whether it be scholastically, artistically, or athletically. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman, often accompanied by his many loyal dogs. Milton was especially proud of his family's accomplishments in school, football, track, ballet, and soccer. He rarely missed a game, meet, performance or match and his presence on the sideline will be missed.



An open-house, celebrative memorial will be held at Arterra, 2161 Quail Creek Dr, in Lawrence, KS on December 29th from 2:00-5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catch a Break ? the LMH Endowment

