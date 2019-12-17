Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Galyardt. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Memorial service 11:30 AM Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch 14895 Antioch Rd Overland Park , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Milton Andrew "Andy" Galyardt, 87, formerly of Lawrence and Naples, FL will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch, 14895 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66221. Andy passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Santa Marta community in Olathe, KS. Private Family inurnment will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS.



Andy was born March 17, 1932 in Russell, KS to Milton and Helene Galyardt. He graduated from Russell High School in 1950 and attended Kansas State University where he received a B.S. in Business Administration in 1954. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity and Vice President of the class of 1954. After graduation he had an 11 year sales and management career with Mobil Oil Co. before he moved his family to Lawrence. Andy spent 42 years as a real estate broker and a Certified Property Manager with his own company. He served a three-year term on the Douglas County planning commission, was the 1976 chairman of the Lawrence United Way Fund Drive, was on the executive board, Heart of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, and on the Board of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. He was a 35 year volunteer at the Kansas Relays and in 1993 received the Mildred Clodfelter Award for volunteer service from The University of Kansas Alumni Association.



He was a proud K-Stater and in 1985 he and his wife, Cynthia, were named All-University Parents at Kansas State University. He was a life time member of the KSU Alumni Association and longtime donor to the Ahearn Fund and in 2005 established one of the Heartland scholarships. After retiring, he and Cynthia lived in Naples, FL where his passion was serving as a volunteer at all of the PGA golf tournaments held there and as a volunteer at The Conservancy of Southwest Florida.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Cynthia, daughter, Susan (Rob) Herwig, and sons Tom (Mary Jo) Galyardt and Mark (Susie) Galyardt, seven grandchildren, Amanda (Stephen) Lachky, Andrew (Emma) Herwig, Katelyn (Zach) Evans, Mark (fiancé Molly Bostwick) Herwig, Samantha (Cody) Naginey, Jackson Galyardt, Brock Galyardt, and great grandchildren Ava and Emmie Herwig, and Justin Lachky.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Kansas State University Foundation for the Galyardt Family Scholarship Fund, 1800 Kimball Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502 or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



