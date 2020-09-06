1/
Mildred Luckan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Luckan, 101, Lawrence, passed away Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor. Mildred was born December 13, 1918 in Irving, Kansas, the daughter of Adolph A. and Carrie A. (Luznicky) Kratochvil.

She attended schools in Irving, Marysville, and then Hays, Kansas where she graduated from High School in 1937. After moving to Topeka, Kansas in 1945 she was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until 1962 when she chose to be a full-time homemaker.

Mildred married George O. Luckan on December 19, 1959 at the First Presbyterian Church, Topeka, Kansas. George preceded her in death on August 26, 2004. Together they enjoyed life on their Douglas County farm, dancing, and time with family and friends. Mildred was a member of Eagles 309 Auxiliary, Pleasant Valley Extension Homemaker Unit, and Trinity Lutheran Church. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Evelyn Miller, Arlene Blanck and Marcella Buchmeier, all of Topeka.

She is survived by a sister, Carolyn and husband James Fitzgerald, Topeka, and a brother, Dale Kratochvil and wife Delores, Greeley, Colorado, and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home and will be live-streamed on Facebook. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for the near future so that friends and family can safely gather to remember Mildred's life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Douglas County 4-H Foundation noting Luckan Scholarship, 2110 Harper St., Lawrence, KS 66046 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 1245 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
My Mom, Alice Lassman, was a part of Mildred's Extension Homemaker's Unit and loved to meet with your Mom and the others over the years. I know Mildred brightened the life of everyone in that circle and know that that circle will be among the many folks greeting Mildred in the great by and by.
Ken Lassman
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved