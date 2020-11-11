Nancy and Dani Jo & Dustin, Grant and Nick, Our deepest sympathies to you all. Mickey was a gem for an aunt and will be very missed. I have such great memories of visiting Doc & Mickey...the vet office as a child and the Lake as a child and adult!. Mickey was the ultimate hostess and we never left the table hungry!! Such super fond memories!!! I will also never forget the endless Saturday's Mickey would call Mom after my Dad passed...a call that lasted for years and meant so much to Mom! You all are in my thoughts and prayers....Love, Janie Jo

Janie, Keith, Seth & Nate Wisdom

