Mildred L. "Mickey" Hundley, 93 of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Omaha.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Hundley (Yanc Aden) of Lexington; granddaughter, Dani Jo (Dustin) Zeigler of Gretna; step-grandchildren, Casey (Tricia) Aden and Dr. Brandon Aden; great-grandsons, Grant and Nicholas Zeigler; step- great-grandsons, Dominic, Connor and Everett Aden; sister-in-law, Doris Johnson of Lawrence, Kansas and Zora Belle Hundley of Overland Park, Kansas; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Overton "Doc" in 2007; son, David and two brothers-in-law, Ed Hundley & Raymond Johnson.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.