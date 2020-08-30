Michael Westerhouse

Funeral services for Michael D. Westerhouse, 65, Eudora will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lawrence First Church of the Nazarene in Lawrence, KS. Mike passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Mike was born on April 2, 1955 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Eugene A. "Westie" and Dorothy L. (Willard) Westerhouse.
Mike was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, and mentor. He married Sandra Wilson on March 20, 1982 in Hutchinson, KS. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his mother, Dorothy; sons, Aaron (Tara) Westerhouse, David (Caitlyn) Westerhouse; two grandchildren, Henry and Charlotte "Charlie"; one sister, Peggy Claggett, Eudora, and one brother, Bill Westerhouse, Eudora.
Mike was the owner of Westerhouse Heating & Cooling in Eudora, KS. He contributed in many ways to the Eudora community and was actively involved in his church. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Lawrence First Church of the Nazarene, the Scleroderma Research Foundation, or Samaritan's Purse, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS, 66044.
For more information or to post an online condolence, please visit www.warrenmcelwain.com
.