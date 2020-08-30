1/1
Michael Westerhouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Michael D. Westerhouse, 65, Eudora will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lawrence First Church of the Nazarene in Lawrence, KS. Mike passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Mike was born on April 2, 1955 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Eugene A. "Westie" and Dorothy L. (Willard) Westerhouse.

Mike was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, and mentor. He married Sandra Wilson on March 20, 1982 in Hutchinson, KS. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his mother, Dorothy; sons, Aaron (Tara) Westerhouse, David (Caitlyn) Westerhouse; two grandchildren, Henry and Charlotte "Charlie"; one sister, Peggy Claggett, Eudora, and one brother, Bill Westerhouse, Eudora.

Mike was the owner of Westerhouse Heating & Cooling in Eudora, KS. He contributed in many ways to the Eudora community and was actively involved in his church. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Lawrence First Church of the Nazarene, the Scleroderma Research Foundation, or Samaritan's Purse, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS, 66044.

For more information or to post an online condolence, please visit www.warrenmcelwain.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved