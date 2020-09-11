1/1
Michael Wahweotten
1964 - 2020
LAWRENCE- Michael A. "Blur" Wahweotten, 56, of Lawrence, KS, passed away on September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 28, 1964 in Holton, KS, the son of Warren Wahweotten Sr and Wynona Harrison Wahweotten.

Mike worked from home as a scorer for several Universities.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Michael graduated from Lawrence High School in 1982. He also achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Kansas University.

Mike was a dedicated fan of KU Jayhawks, KC Royals, and KC Chiefs. Mike had an extreme love for music, and a special love for Punk Rock. He enjoyed attending live shows, and was known personally by many of the bands. Mike had an extreme knowledge of music with some calling him a music encyclopedia, and was also referred to as the "Lawrence Punk Rock Legend." Mike wrote about his own fanzine called "The Blur". He also enjoyed DJ'ing for 90.7 FM KJHK. He had a vast knowledge of trivia and astronomy.

He was a member of Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Warren A Wahweotten Sr; a sister, Tammy Wahweotten; and a nephew, Timothy Wahweotten.

Survivors include his mother, Wynona Wahweotten; one brother, Warren Wahweotten Jr (Gina) of Mayetta. Several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
