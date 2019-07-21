Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Allen Tamerius, 25, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas.



Michael was born January 7, 1994 in Lawrence, Kansas to Glenn and Sherry Tamerius.



Michael attended Sunflower Elementary School, Broken Arrow Elementary School, Southwest Junior High, South Junior High, and Lawrence High School. Throughout his youth Michael participated in soccer, baseball, football and basketball. He was told by his basketball coach that he had a "sweet lefty J".



Michael participated in Tiger Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He liked making cars with his dad for the Pine Wood Derby and going on camping trips.



Family, especially his kids, were important to Michael. The Fourth of July was his favorite holiday and he valued family traditions at Thanksgiving and Christmas. He had a great sense of humor and could make people laugh. He liked playing in the snow and sledding at KU, eating out-especially Mexican food, country music, ball caps from Lids, going to the beach, KU basketball, and making up silly rhymes.



Michael is survived by his parents, and sister Emily Tamerius of the home. He is also survived by his three children Alekzander Tamerius of Lawrence and his mother Evelyn Morales, Carter Helms and Aubree Tamerius and their mother Carley Collette(Michael's fiancé) of Topeka; maternal grandparents John and Elaine Grothusen, Fremont, Nebraska; paternal grandmother Dora Tamerius, St. Joseph, Missouri; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Jane Merrill and paternal grandfather Harold "Jack" Tamerius.



A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 1:00 at Warren- McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Family will receive friends from 12:00-12:50. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Union Pacific Depot, 402 N. 2nd, Lawrence.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions for Michael's children may be made to "Michael Tamerius Memorial Fund" and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com



