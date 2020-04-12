Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Alan Ramirez, 67, of Lawrence, Kansas, succumbed to cancer in his home surrounded by his family on April 1, 2020.



Pops, G Pa, Brother, Michael, Big Mike – he answered to many names. He had many loves in life: ladies and music (of all genres and generations) and sports. Not necessarily in that order. He never met a stranger and he would always find a way to help a friend in need. While he would be the first to admit to making his share of mistakes in life, he knew with his kids – he got it right. His greatest contribution to the world, his legacy and meaning to life, was his 3 children and his 5 grandchildren. Just like all of us, he would sometimes struggle with finding the appropriate way to express his love but his commitment and devotion to them was never in question. He always believed in his children. In their strength. In their bravery. In their endurance. And he lives on in them. If you had a conversation with Mike in the last sixteen years, then you must know about his grandchildren. He was incredibly proud of each of them – constantly marveling at their innate talents and the kindness embedded in their souls. A broad smile and a twinkling eye was ever present on his face whenever he spoke of his grandchildren. He was the first-born son of Tony and Frances Ramirez, formerly of Horton, Kansas, who preceded him in death. He took great pride in being the oldest among his 7 siblings. He adored his sisters, provoked his brothers, and teased his nieces and nephews. He was one of the more ornery members of the Ramirez clan and would often be at the center of shenanigans, making his cousins double over in laughter. And while there have been some great figures throughout civilization, his family believes he was among the most extraordinary, for he always had your back. He showed up when it counted.



He was a graduate of Horton High School and Emporia State University. He worked as a public servant for the United Tribes of Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska, the State of Kansas Department of Transportation and the Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services, and the Social Services League. He was a faithful follower of the Lawrence Free State High Firebirds, Bishop Seabury Seahawks, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas City Royals.



He is survived by his children, Carlos (Erin) Ramirez, Olathe; Allison Ramirez, Lawrence; Hannah Hansen, Topeka; and five grandchildren, Joao Carlos, Addison, and Iyla of Olathe; Mia of Lawrence; and Quincy of Topeka. By his siblings, Lou Ann (Mike) Scott, Linwood; Marty (Frances) Ramirez, Lebo; Lisa (Kevin) Krumm, Lawrence; Mark (Jenny Johnson) Ramirez, Longmont, CO; Laurie (Ron Brave) Ramirez, Lawrence; Toni (Steve) Wheeler, Lawrence; Trina (Clint) Ramirez Stephens, Lawrence. He married Melissa (Barnett) Frost and Peggy (Hansen) Nagy. And while his marriage to these lovely souls was not to last, he was fortunate to have crossed paths with them and to share children with them. They enriched his life and made him a better man.



The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Michael A. Ramirez Memorial Fund, c/o Lou Ann Scott, 11316 230th Street, Linwood, KS 66052, which will be used to offset costs associated with his medical and posthumous expenses.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 12, 2020

