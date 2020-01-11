Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Laskowski. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Michael Joseph (Mike) Laskowski, 61, Lawrence, will be held at 6 p.m. (Tuesday), January 14th, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lawrence. Mike passed away Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at LMH Health surrounded by his family, sharing the legacy of love he created.



Mike was born on November 26th, 1958 in Orange, California, the son of Charles Joseph and Anna Mary Laskowski. The family moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 1959.



The role and importance of family to Mike cannot be put into words. He met his wife, Carolyn Sue (Carol) Blair, while working at the SupeRx Drug Store in Lawrence. The couple married on November 23rd, 1984, in Lawrence, Kansas. In 1989, they welcomed a daughter, Christine, and in 1991, a son, Mark. Mike's immediate and extended family shared a great deal of joy in the company found with one another throughout the years with many trips, meals, nature walks, selected TV shows, time sitting and talking, and both indoor and outdoor games.



Mike truly loved any and every opportunity to be outdoors, whether it was going for a walk, bike ride, or simply finding joy in projects around the house and his gardens. He would often stay outdoors until the last glimmer of twilight, pausing only to enjoy the sunset, famously saying, "Just one more thing and then I'll be in". He greatly enjoyed spending time reading about and observing unique cars and he was a master at maintaining his vintage 1974 VW Beetle and 1986 VW Cabriolet. He loved staying active and played a variety of sports, passing this interest along to his two children. He always looked forward to summertime, when he participated in Red Dog's Dog Days. He participated in this community fitness program for many, many years and earned numerous Dog Day's t-shirts- displaying his dedication to a healthy life. His family would like to thank Red Dog (Don) and Beverly Gardner for providing this program.



Mike left behind a legacy of love and continuous selflessness, always seeking out opportunities to better the world of those he touched with joy, care, and selfless acts with no thought of recognition or praise.



Mike is survived by his wife Carol Laskowski, Lawrence, daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, Christine, Alex, and Luke Cate, son, Mark Laskowski, brother Charles Laskowski Jr., and sisters Joann Gelvin (Ralph Jr.) and Carol Jensen, Jacksonville, North Carolina, and father and mother-in-law, Ken and Pat Blair, (respectively) Lawrence, sister-in-law Cindy Gentry, Olathe, brother-in-law, David Blair (DeAnna), Shawnee, along with many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Laskowski, Lawrence, sister, Barbara Kosalka (Stanley), Huntington Beach, California, brother-in-law, Nick Gentry, Olathe, and niece, Susan Gelvin, Topeka.



The family will greet friends for a visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Red Dog's Dog Days and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



