1/1
Merl Childers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for Merl Marie Childers (Rousseau), 84, are planned for 11:00 am December 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Merl died peacefully November 26, 2020 in Topeka.

Merl was born in Shattuck, OK in 1936. Raised in Belle Plaine, Kansas by Nettie and David Rousseau, she graduated High School in 1954. In 1955 she married James Childers. The family moved to Lawrence in 1957.

Active in the Presbyterian Church, Merl worked as a school and city bus driver and trainer. She also opened the Childers home to foster children for many years.

Merl is survived by three sons and their wives, James David Childers, Lawrence, John Childers, Lawrence, and Leonard Childers, Eagle Point, Oregon, a favorite foster son, Jay Blalock, Tulsa and other foster children, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband, James, brothers John, Chester, Alfred, and Buck, sister Lucy Hernandez, granddaughter Vanessa and great-granddaughter Alexis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved