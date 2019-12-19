Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Wehner. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Rosary 10:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church Eudora , KS View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Holy Family Catholic Church Eudora , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mass of Christian burial for Melvin George Wehner, 93, Lawrence, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Eudora. He passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Neuvant House of Lawrence.



He was born on October 6, 1926 in Delia, KS the son of John and Mary (Stallman) Wehner.



He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.



Melvin owned and operated the family grocery business in Sunflower Village and later owned and operated Wehner Retail Liquor in Lawrence. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, 3rd degree knight with the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.



He served on the City of Eudora Planning Commission, was on the Board of Directors for the Eudora Nursing Homes, and was a Board Member of the National Retail Liquor Association.



He married Nina B. Koci on October 12, 1950 in Delia, KS. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2013.



Survivors include his children; Doug (Ginger) Wehner, Greg (Beth) Wehner, Karen (David) Hull, seven grandchildren; Shannon Cates, Allison (Aaron) Swaim, Mathew (Dyan) Wehner, Brandon Hull, Lacey (Doug) Brown, Stacey (Trevor) Niedfeldt, Rebecca (Joe) Male, eleven great grandchildren; and brother, Francis Wehner. He was also preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Irene, Clarence, Katherine"Katie", Florence and John A.



A parish Rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 with visitation to follow until 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Holy Family Catholic Church or to Elara Hospice and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.







