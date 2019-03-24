Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Smiley. View Sign

Maurice Dean Smiley, 82, of Centennial, CO, passed away, Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Colorado State Veterans Home at Fitzsimons in Aurora, CO.



A celebration of life service will be held Wedneday, March 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 5303 East County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80122. A reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home following the service. The Committal service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.



Maurice was born September 7, 1936 in Stafford, Kansas to Glenn and Marguerite (Griffith) Smiley. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1954 and attended the University of Kansas and the University of Maryland. On July 15, 1967, he married Sandra Gail Brinsfield at Castle Air Force Base in California. Maurice served in both the US



Life in the military and with the Boeing Company, afforded Maurice the opportunity to live and travel all over the world before settling down in Bridgeport, NE, managing the Bridgeport Inn and serving as the Morrow County Nebraska Veteran's Service Officer. In February 2019, Maurice was recognized for fifty years of service as a Master Mason by the Nebraska Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, Camp Clarke Lodge No. 285. Maurice was an avid reader and photographer, moved to Colorado in 2008.



Maurice is survived by his two sons, Maurice Glenn and his wife Brenda of Edmonds, Washington and Marcus Lee and his wife Karla of Littleton, CO; three grandchildren, Ashley, Meagan and Matthew Smiley; and his sister Marcia Sheppard of Lawrence, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Marguerite, and his wife Sandra in 2005.



A special thanks to the staff of Denver Hospice, Colorado State Veterans Home, Encompass Healthcare and Morning Star at Jordan for their loving care and awesome support provided to Maurice and his family. Also, the family would like to extend their gratitude to Horan & McConaty for their professionalism and assistance during this difficult time.

