Matthew Levi, 55, passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 1, 2020 after living with brain cancer for more than 3 years. Matt was born December 4, 1964 in Flagstaff, AZ to Phillip and Robbie Levi. He attended Lawrence High School, and then The University of Kansas where he earned his Journalism degree. Later he went on to earn his Masters in Architecture from KU. While an undergraduate, Matt competed on the KU Diving Team and was a proud member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, where he created many life-long friendships.

Matt met the love of his life, Katie Grieb, while at KU. Vowing to marry her even before their first date, Matt married Katie in 1988, sharing more than 31 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised three children; Parker, Lily and Reed. When asked what he is most proud of, Matt always replied, "My Family." He deeply loved his children and worked tirelessly to be the best parent he could be. Matt co-founded The Foundation for Religious Education, now known as the FIRE Foundation, in 1996 so that Parker and other children with special learning needs could attend their Catholic parish school. This foundation continues to serve children in Kansas City today and now has six affiliates in five states. Matt then served as president of the National Board for Disorders of the Corpus Callosum to help children and families across the country. Locally, he served on the Jackson County Board for Developmental Disabilities. In more recent years, Matt created a semi-independent adult living model, allowing Parker to enjoy autonomous, mature living in the years to come.

Matt's love of historic architecture drew him and Katie to the Historic Hyde Park neighborhood to raise their family. Matt's avocation was the quality and historically appropriate restoration of the beautiful architecture in Kansas City. He loved to peruse estate sales and architectural salvage for just the right sconce, door knob, or other traditional fixtures that he reused in his home, always preferring something old over something new. Matt's architectural eye carried over into his garden, where he spent much time creating a lush, beautiful outdoor space. He was active in the Hyde Park Neighborhood Association and served on the board for many years. Though Matt loved the architecture of Hyde Park, he truly treasured the company of many friends and neighbors in a good "porch sit", always with cocktails, stories and laughter.

Though not Catholic, Matt remained devoted to Katie in her faith and actively participated in raising a Catholic family. He served a 3-year term on the Visitation School Ministry Team, volunteered as a greeter and served for many years on the Art and Environment Committee, where he curated unique and highly praised floral arrangements for Sunday and holiday Masses. He attended Mass weekly with his family and preferred his spot in the front row.

Matt joined Block Real Estate Services, LLC in 1996 where he was a Certified Commercial Investment broker until he stopped working in January 2019 due to his illness. Matt was always excited about his work, especially in midtown and downtown. He loved Kansas City, its many diverse neighborhoods and thoughtful revitalization and improvement efforts. Matt enjoyed contributing to these efforts through volunteer service, including service on the Troost Corridor Community Association board for several years.

Katie and her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the infinite ways that friends, neighbors and family members have shown their love and support over the last 3.5 years, especially these last five months. Matt is survived by his wife, Katie; children, Parker, Lily and Reed; his parents, Phillip and Robbie Levi; sisters Holly Howe (Gerred) and Mary Mehl (Charlie); as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large, loving community of friends. Funeral Mass will be 2pm Tuesday, August 11th at Visitation Parish, 5141 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the FIRE Foundation www.firefoundation.org.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Visitation Parish
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
August 8, 2020
Dear Levi, Howe, and Mehl Families,
I hope you feel surrounded by a lot of love and support during this difficult time. What an amazing legacy Matt created!
Nicole Bakerink
August 8, 2020
I’m so sorry, Katie. My prayers are with you and your children. Marge Houlihan
August 8, 2020
I always enjoyed our conversations and opportunities to meet. You truly enjoyed life, your family and friends. Your energy and vivacousness carried over to everyone around you. Your friend Bob Dearth
Bov Dearth
Friend
August 8, 2020
Matt was a junior high classmate and friend, always kind and smiling. His family should be proud of his accomplishments. So sorry for your loss.
Kent Fisher
Classmate
August 8, 2020
What an extraordinary person Matt was. The unusual close bond that he and his two sisters, Mary and Holly shared was also remarkable and rare. Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends. He will be missed.
Marcia Riley
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
Fond memories of you and your family at Mary and Charlie's Labor Day celebration. May God bless you and your family.
Arnie and Karen Johnson
Friend
August 8, 2020
Tim, the kids and I send all of our love to you and the kids. Your family is a model of love for all of us. Parker is a wonderful ambassador for FIRE and for Visitation. His enthusiasm is a blessing to us all. Seeing Reed hold your hand in mass is a powerful example of the love you and Matt gave modeled. We feel fortunate to be witnesses of the love, grace, kindness and patience your family symbolizes. We are here for the long run, whatever you may need!
Stacy & Tim Mayer
Stacy Mayer
Friend
August 7, 2020
Katie, Parker, Lily, and Reed,
My heart and prayers are with you! Sincerely, Kelly Pouche
Kelly Pouche
Teacher
August 7, 2020
Katie, Parker, Lilly and Reed
I am so sorry for your loss! I got to know Matt back when he and Katie were dating and before cell phones and social media. I remember when he would send Katie cards and other mail. He would always put the stamp on upside down, so she knew it was from him. He had the best sense of humor and was always so much fun! He will be missed. I hope he and Mary get in a bit of trouble up there together....❤❤
Much love to you all in your sorrow.
Trish Barmettler
Friend
August 7, 2020
Dear Katie, Parker , Lily and Reed,
I can't imagine what you are all feeling as you navigate through all of this . Matt was one of a kind and will be missed by everyone that he touched . I will forever and always cherish the last visit I had with Matt . It will be a little easier knowing that I made him laugh! I love you all and in here for all of you ! Love love my dear sister and your beautiful family !
Jennifer Farnham
August 7, 2020
Matt was one in a million and will be deeply missed. He was a loving friend and always made me laugh and I have loved him from the very first minute I met him. My heart goes out to you and your family on the passing of your husband, father and best friend, and know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am deeply honored and blessed to have known Matt, he was a blessing in my life, and I will forever carry him in my heart.
Jenny Madsen
Friend
August 7, 2020
Dear Katie, Parker, Lily and Reed,
On behalf of the FIRE Foundation and all who benefit from its mission, please accept our very deepest sympathy on the passing of your beloved husband and father. Matt gave of himself so generously and in doing so, touched countless lives. We offer our prayers and love as you grieve. May God wrap you in His loving arms and be with you during difficult moments. We are so grateful that Matt is part of our FIRE story. We believe his light will shine on in the lives of all the children who benefit from FIRE's mission of inclusion. God bless you all.
Lynn Hire
Friend
August 7, 2020
Katie, Parker, Lily and Reed - all of you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Matt was such a wonderful man and we have always appreciated his kindness, his warm smile and his friendship over the years...we will truly miss him, and know he lives on in all of you and those that he touched over the years.
Lots of love and continued support to all of you.
The Thompson's - Kelly, Kristina, Trent, Zack and Charlee
Kristina Thompson
Friend
August 7, 2020
Parker--thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
David & Vickie Garrett
Friend
