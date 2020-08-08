Dear Katie, Parker, Lily and Reed,

On behalf of the FIRE Foundation and all who benefit from its mission, please accept our very deepest sympathy on the passing of your beloved husband and father. Matt gave of himself so generously and in doing so, touched countless lives. We offer our prayers and love as you grieve. May God wrap you in His loving arms and be with you during difficult moments. We are so grateful that Matt is part of our FIRE story. We believe his light will shine on in the lives of all the children who benefit from FIRE's mission of inclusion. God bless you all.

Lynn Hire

Friend