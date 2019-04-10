A memorial service for Mary E. Turkington, 93, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Klasse Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Topeka. A visitation will be held after the service at the church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Turkington.
Mary died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at McCrite Plaza in Topeka.
To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 10, 2019