Services for Mary Jeanne Sneegas, 93, Lawrence, KS will be at 10 a.m. Friday July 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.



Mrs. Sneegas died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Windsor of Lawrence.



She was born October 13, 1925, in Randolph, KS, the daughter of Wilfred Johnson and Mary Johnson. She graduated from Randolph High School, attended Kansas State University, but graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Occupational Therapy in 1948.



She married Byron Carl Sneegas on March 5, 1949 in Randolph, KS. He predeceased her on October 26, 2005.



Mary was an Occupational Therapist (OT) at multiple Veterans Administration Hospitals. She was an OT at the Bess Stone Center before its transition into Cottonwood Inc. She retired from Cottonwood in 1990. She played in two different bridge groups and was active in the Kansas State Extension Home Unit.



Mary was very active in many capacities at Trinity Lutheran Church including the Historical Committee and past Council President. The Women of the ELCA (WELCA) often called upon her to provide the table decorations for many church events. She was an active member of the social group YTN's who met monthly for almost 70 years. She also served on the Board of Directors of Haskell LIGHT, the Lutheran Campus Ministry to Haskell Indian Nations University.



Survivors include three sons, Stanley and wife Barbara, Lititz, PA, Garold and wife Nan Renbarger, Overbrook and Monty and wife Jennifer, Oskaloosa; three grandchildren, Aimee Sneegas Price, Olathe; Andrew Sneegas, Washington, DC, and Alan Sneegas, Seattle, Washington; three step granddaughter; Emma Martin, Connie Prine Schnoebbe and Elizabeth Young; three great grandchildren; and eight step great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Cottonwood Inc. sent in care Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



