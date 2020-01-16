Mary Margaret "Peggy" Shumaker, age 94, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Rest Haven Convalescent and Retirement Home in Sedalia. She was born on April 8, 1925, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of William T. and Margaret E. Nass Matzeder.



She grew up and graduated high school in Atchison. On June 22, 1945 she was united in marriage to Frank Kenneth Shumaker. They lived in Atchison, Leavenworth, and Lawrence, Kansas, where they would raise their family of four children. She was a volunteer for the Ft. Leavenworth Museum and also involved with the Welcome Wagon. She was an avid rug hooker, she also liked to cross stitch, quilt, and read.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, and one brother.



She is survived by her four children, Sharon Carpenter, of Lansing, Kansas, Marsha Howland, and her husband Dennis, of Willard, Missouri, Mark Shumaker, of Leavenworth, Kansas, and Mary Martin, and her husband Gary, of Warsaw, Missouri. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.



Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Reser Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Warsaw.

