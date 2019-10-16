Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Reschke. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Rosary 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Lawrence , KS View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Alice Reschke, 81, Lawrence, at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mary passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at LMH Health.



Mary was born November 3, 1937 in Passaic, MO, the daughter of Wyatt Waldo and Alice Christine (O'Grady) Ramsey. Mary grew up on a farm in Dawson, NE.



Mary attended secretarial school in Omaha, NE. She began her secretarial career by working at the Agricultural Extension office in Falls City, NE. After moving to Lawrence, she worked briefly at Watkins Hospital. She stayed home to raise her four children. She devoted timeless hours to her children's activities of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, sporting events, band concerts, choir events, recitals, graduations, etc. Not only for her children, but grandchildren and great grandchildren as well.



While raising children, as they got older, she began her career at Hallmark cards by stocking cards at Dillons. She also worked in food service at West Jr. High. She worked at the Hallmark Card facility for 25+ years.



She was a member of the Alter Society and Daughters of Isabella through St. Johns and Corpus Christi churches. She spent many hours baking for bake sales, funerals, shut-ins, the needy, and friends and family. She volunteered to help with church in various capacities. She was an avid University of Kansas Jayhawk fan.



She married Ralph Eugene Reschke on December 29, 1956 in Dawson, NE. He survives of the home.



Other survivors include her children, Ralph Reschke, Jr. (Eradio Beltran), Arvada, CO, Christine Marie Fritzel (fiancé, Stan Walker), Topeka, KS, Cynthia Ann (Gary) Aldridge, Lawrence, Thomas William Reschke, Lawrence; eight grandchildren, Kathryn (Jay) VanBlaricum, Diana Spencer, Suzanne (Jay) Facer, Valerie (Dennison) Cox, Cameron Reschke, Natalie Reschke, Toby (Bryanna) Aldridge, Ty Aldridge (fiancé, Charles Albright); two great grandchildren, Violet VanBlaricum, James Aldridge; two brothers, Edward "Wyatt" Ramsey, John (Karen) Ramsey; and sister-in-law, Karen Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jim Ramsey and Charles Ramsey.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. John School and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday, October 22nd at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Alice Reschke, 81, Lawrence, at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mary passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at LMH Health.Mary was born November 3, 1937 in Passaic, MO, the daughter of Wyatt Waldo and Alice Christine (O'Grady) Ramsey. Mary grew up on a farm in Dawson, NE.Mary attended secretarial school in Omaha, NE. She began her secretarial career by working at the Agricultural Extension office in Falls City, NE. After moving to Lawrence, she worked briefly at Watkins Hospital. She stayed home to raise her four children. She devoted timeless hours to her children's activities of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, sporting events, band concerts, choir events, recitals, graduations, etc. Not only for her children, but grandchildren and great grandchildren as well.While raising children, as they got older, she began her career at Hallmark cards by stocking cards at Dillons. She also worked in food service at West Jr. High. She worked at the Hallmark Card facility for 25+ years.She was a member of the Alter Society and Daughters of Isabella through St. Johns and Corpus Christi churches. She spent many hours baking for bake sales, funerals, shut-ins, the needy, and friends and family. She volunteered to help with church in various capacities. She was an avid University of Kansas Jayhawk fan.She married Ralph Eugene Reschke on December 29, 1956 in Dawson, NE. He survives of the home.Other survivors include her children, Ralph Reschke, Jr. (Eradio Beltran), Arvada, CO, Christine Marie Fritzel (fiancé, Stan Walker), Topeka, KS, Cynthia Ann (Gary) Aldridge, Lawrence, Thomas William Reschke, Lawrence; eight grandchildren, Kathryn (Jay) VanBlaricum, Diana Spencer, Suzanne (Jay) Facer, Valerie (Dennison) Cox, Cameron Reschke, Natalie Reschke, Toby (Bryanna) Aldridge, Ty Aldridge (fiancé, Charles Albright); two great grandchildren, Violet VanBlaricum, James Aldridge; two brothers, Edward "Wyatt" Ramsey, John (Karen) Ramsey; and sister-in-law, Karen Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jim Ramsey and Charles Ramsey.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. John School and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday, October 22nd at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close