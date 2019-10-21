Funeral services for Mary Katherine (Farmer) Pears, 81, Springfield, MO, will be 10 am, Wednesday October 23, 2019, at Lawrence 360 International Church on 3200 Clinton Parkway. A visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8, at the church.
She died at her home in Springfield, MO on Oct. 18, 2019.
Mary was born at Lawrence Memorial Hospital on April 12, 1938 to Orville Farmer and Ollie (Ray) Farmer.
She met her husband Robert Pears Sr. while working at Strick's Restaurant in 1957. Other jobs include TG&Y, Gambles Department Store, Kress Department Store, Woolsworth. Together Mary and Robert Sr. owned and operated Dairyland Drive-In in the mid 1960's and they would later own and operated the restaurant where they first met, Strick's Restaurant from 1970-1991.
Mary married Robert Pears Sr. at 1st Assembly of God in Lawrence, KS on Jan 1, 1967. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include sons, Bill and wife Deborah Pears (Nixa, MO), Robert Pears Jr (Springfield, MO), James Pears and Ken Haymes (Springfield, MO), Daniel and wife Alanna Pears (Springfield, MO); Daughter, Nancy Pears (Springfield, MO); Grandkids, Jake Medford, Jacob Pears, and Kayleigh Pears and many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeding her in death by her parents, brothers O. Leroy Farmer, Orville Farmer Jr., niece: Cindy Farmer Whisenhunt, Nephew: Lee "CoCo" McKelvey.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Mary Katherine Pears to Parkinson's foundations, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 21, 2019