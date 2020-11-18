Mary Nell Huizenga, 74, of Parsons and a former longtime Lecompton, Kansas resident, passed away at 9:37 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at Labette Health in Parsons.
She was born June 3, 1946 at Fort Worth, Texas to Lloyd Robert and Nellie Faye (Nelson) Davis. She grew up and attended schools in Plano and Dallas, Texas where she graduated from the Hillcrest High School. While in high school she had been active in the school drill team.
Mary Nell lived in Plano until moving away in the late 1960s. She eventually moved to Lecompton, Kansas where she lived most of her adult life. In the past year, she had moved to Parsons, Kansas to be near her daughter.
She enjoyed reading and quilting. She also especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
SURVIVORS:
Two Sons: Robert Huizenga (Jeanette) of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Patrick Huizenga (Amy) of Overbrook, Kansas
One Daughter: Rebecca Falke (Cory) of Parsons, Kansas
Six Grandchildren: Trevor Huizenga, Jeffrey Huizenga, Conner Falke, Emily Falke, Ella Huizenga and Gretchen Huizenga.
One Sister: Wanda Hays of McKinney, Texas
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation is under the direction of the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
.