Mary Huizenga
1946 - 2020
Mary Nell Huizenga, 74, of Parsons and a former longtime Lecompton, Kansas resident, passed away at 9:37 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at Labette Health in Parsons.

She was born June 3, 1946 at Fort Worth, Texas to Lloyd Robert and Nellie Faye (Nelson) Davis. She grew up and attended schools in Plano and Dallas, Texas where she graduated from the Hillcrest High School. While in high school she had been active in the school drill team.

Mary Nell lived in Plano until moving away in the late 1960s. She eventually moved to Lecompton, Kansas where she lived most of her adult life. In the past year, she had moved to Parsons, Kansas to be near her daughter.

She enjoyed reading and quilting. She also especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

SURVIVORS:

Two Sons: Robert Huizenga (Jeanette) of Tulsa, Oklahoma

Patrick Huizenga (Amy) of Overbrook, Kansas

One Daughter: Rebecca Falke (Cory) of Parsons, Kansas

Six Grandchildren: Trevor Huizenga, Jeffrey Huizenga, Conner Falke, Emily Falke, Ella Huizenga and Gretchen Huizenga.

One Sister: Wanda Hays of McKinney, Texas

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation is under the direction of the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.

Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
405 Main Street
Parsons, KS 67357
620-421-9000
Memories & Condolences

