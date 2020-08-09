1/1
Mary Hope
Funeral services for Mary H. Hope, 95, Lawrence, will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Lawrence. Please be aware that due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, we are asking people to respect and comply with social distancing and must wear a mask. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE. She passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at LMH Health.

Mary was born on January 18, 1925 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of William and Mary (Dworak) Parr. She married Charles Gordon Hermann in 1950 and they had three children. He passed away in 1983. She married John Hope in 1992. He passed away in 2007. Mary was also preceded in death by her brother, William Parr.

Survivors include her three children, Charles Gordon Hermann, Jr. (Gunnison, CO), Mary Pat Jacobson and husband, Mike (Lawrence),and Cathy Madl and her husband, Jim (Tecumseh). She is also survived by her three grandsons, Alex and his wife, Alexandria (Seattle), Ryan (Lawrence), and Willie and his wife, Katelynn (Topeka). Mary is also survived by John Hope, Jr. and his son, Brad (both in Andover) and his daughter, Mary Jo and her husband, Jared (New Jersey) and their son, Mason. Mary is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, Mary, Ann, Bill, John, Kate, Jim, Tom, and Joe, and preceded in death by Pat.

After high school she worked at Mutual of Omaha. During her marriage to her first husband, they moved around while he was stationed in the Army. They settled in Topeka, then Omaha. She later moved to Lawrence. She worked for the Kansas Legislature, and at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Later she volunteered at both LMH and the Visitor Center at the Lawrence Union Pacific Depot. Mary was active in the Women's Golf League and was a member of both a lady's poker club and a group supper club where she made and kept many friends. She had a great group of neighbors who cared and looked after her. She loved KU football and basketball and would travel with her second husband to many of the tournaments. She was also a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

Mary had many dogs in the course of her life, and was especially bonded to her beloved, Leroy. The family suggests memorials in her name to the Lawrence Humane Society that may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
