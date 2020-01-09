Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hertach. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church Lawrence , KS View Map Burial 1:00 PM Larned City Cemetery Larned , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Elizabeth Endres Hertach, 72 Lawrence, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence. Burial will be held at Larned City Cemetery, Larned, KS at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2020. Mary passed away Monday, January 7, 2020 at Neuvant House of Lawrence.



Mary was born on June 30, 1947 in Ft. Worth, TX, the daughter of Leonard and Mattie (Brockman) Endres.



She attended Newman University and received her Master's Degree. Mary received her Education Certificate at the University of Kansas.



She was a Nurse Educator at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, and Hutchinson Community College.



She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.



She married Gerald Hertach on June 8, 1968 in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2009.



Mary was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Hertach; brothers; Kenneth and Thomas Endres; sisters; Donna, Sharon, Kay and Judith Endres.



Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer (Francisco) Lemus, Rebecca (John) Stockton; son, Justin (Kimberly) Hertach, all of Lawrence; eight grandchildren; Jessica Lemus, Olivia Lemus, Rachel Stockton, Brock Morris, Cole Morris, Emma Stockton, Ava Hertach, Sophia Hertach; two sisters, Susan (Dale) Henning, Jeanne (Jim) Delano; and two brothers, Richard (Rosemary) Endres, Nicholas (Linda) Endres, and sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Endres.



A Rosary Recitation will be held 6:00 p.m., on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Parkinson's Foundation or Elara Hospice or Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



