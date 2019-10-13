Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hawkins. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane (Martin) Hawkins died at Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Mary was born March 9, 1941 to Charles Wheeler Martin and Helen (Casement) Martin in rural Chautauqua County, Kansas, where she graduated from Sedan's public schools. Mary was musically talented, with a fine singing voice, and played the flute and piano. After earning a bachelor's degree from Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia (KSTC, now Emporia State University), she taught high school English at Goodland, Kansas before returning to KSTC and earned a master's degree in library science. In 1967, she joined the library staff of Kansas City's Midwest Research Institute (now MRIGlobal), and in 1970 moved to Lawrence as science cataloger with the University of Kansas Libraries. Mary was elected chair of the Library's first promotion and tenure committee in 1973, and in 1974 accepted a one-year appointment as acting personnel director. She remained in KU library administration, serving nine years as assistant dean for personnel services, then ten years as assistant dean for public services. In 1994, Mary transferred to the Kansas Collection in KU's Kenneth Spencer Research Library, where she created online catalog records for manuscript holdings and was an active member of the Kansas City Area Archivists. In her nearly forty years with KU, Mary served on many of its committees and elected bodies that enable faculty, staff, and student participation in University governance. She was twice elected to the University Council, chaired KU's Faculty Senate Executive Committee, and served as Faculty Senate President in 1999/2000. Mary retired from KU in 2009, when she was granted emeritus faculty status. In retirement, Mary greatly enjoyed researching genealogy and sharing her findings with family and friends. In 2012, Mary underwent surgery for advanced-stage cancer, followed by years of chemotherapy and some periods of remission. She was grateful for the support of family and friends and for the skilled staff of the KU Cancer Center, Lawrence Memorial Hospital, and Douglas County's Visiting Nurses Association. Mary enriched many lives and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Judy Quarles, and her "Grammy" Stella Martin. Mary is survived by her sister Lori Richmond (husband Allen) of Bartlesville, OK; brother-in-law Bill Quarles of Walnut Creek, CA; niece Sarah (Quarles) Jones (husband Steve) of San Francisco; nephew Kam Quarles (wife Karen) of Washington, D.C.; great nieces Josslyn Jones, Marina Jones, and Cate Quarles; and her aunt Mary Lou (Casement) Euler of Lansing, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the KU Library's Kansas Collection or to the Nature Conservancy's Kansas Chapter (both in care of Warren McElwain Mortuary, 120 West 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044). Online condolences may be posted at



