Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellen (Hayes) Hane, 74, Lawrence will be offered Monday, June 15, 2020 at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Lawrence, KS. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass will be a private ceremony. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mary passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Village Shalom in Overland Park, KS.A Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Warren-Mc Elwain Mortuary in Lawrence followed by visitation. The family will greet friends and family until 6:00 p.m.Mary was born on May 24, 1946 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Harry E. and Pauline (Waske) Hayes.She graduated from Hayden High School in 1964 and attended Washburn University for two years.She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence. She was an administrative assistant at Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association for 34 years until her retirement in 2016. She was then a volunteer for the Lawrence Memorial Hospital.She married James Arthur Hane on August 24, 1968 in Topeka, KS. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2009.Survivors include her two sons, Scott Matthew Hane (Audrey), Wichita, Christopher Michael Hane (Kristy), Leawood; and five grandchildren, Jack and Ben Hane, Wichita, and Madisen, Joe, Drew Hane, Leawood. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia (Hayes) SchoenfeldThe family suggests memorials in her name to ALS Association – Mid America Chapter and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Please designate contributions to support research.The family would also like to thank the exceptional staff at Village Shalom for their loving care.