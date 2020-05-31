Mary Ann Easley (nee Moore) entered the gates of Heaven on May 29, 2020.
Born August 1, 1932 in Marshall, Missouri, the eldest daughter of Elwood and Catherine Moore. She was a devout Catholic and proud of her Irish heritage.
She married John Taylor Easley in 1953 and thus began a 67 year romance during which they gave life and love to six children, eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She loved babies, sunflowers, life on the farm, and Jayhawk basketball. She devoted her life to her family and spent all of her time as a wife, mom, and grammy. In her later years, she loved her work as a caregiver at Hilltop Child Development Center and her time in the pediatric practice of doctors Branson, Gilles, and Loveland.
Despite a long debilitating struggle with dementia, she never lost her sweet and sunny disposition. She is dearly missed by her family, especially her devoted husband John, her children John Patrick (Mary T), Dan (Tami), David, Tim, Mary Beth Diaz (Juan) and Matt (Carrie). She is also missed by her sister Sue Williams and her many nieces and nephews. She will live on in her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, Emily Sinkclear (Derrick), Grace, Erin Nelson (Chris), Molly, Samantha Diaz, Katie Diaz, Maddie, Callie, Harry, Emmy, Grayson, Ella Sinkclear, Morley Sinkclear, Josie Sinkclear, Vincent Nelson, Hadley Nelson, and Aiden. The family is grateful for the loving care provided during her final months by Faith and Gilbert Gathunguri, and the rest of the staff at Star Living Memory Care.
Funeral Mass will be at 1 pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Current distancing guidelines will be observed. Private burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be given to Little Sisters of the Poor, in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 31, 2020.