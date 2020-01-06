Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin McConnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin C. McConnell, age 90 of Baldwin City, KS, passed away January 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Kansas City, KS on December 12, 1929. Marvin grew up in the Kansas City, Ks area graduating from Wyandotte High School with the class of 1947.Marvin held many professions during his life. He delivered the Kansas City Kansan newspaper throughout high school. After graduating Marvin went to work for a lock smith for a while then he got a job a Wilson's working in the lunch meat department taking meat out of the cooker and packaging it to sell. He also spent time in the construction business siding houses before being drafted into the Army. He served in the United States Army from April of 1951 to March of 1953 as a Private 1st Class and member of the 101st Airborne. Marvin spent the majority of his service in Breckenridge Kentucky. After serving his time in the Army, Marvin returned to the Kansas City area and went to work for Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, Missouri before becoming a machinist. He spent 15 years as a machinist in Kansas City before relocating to San Jose, California where he worked as a machinist from 1970 through 1988. Upon retiring Marvin returned to Kansas and served as a school custodian for 20 years and retired in 2008 at the age of 78.Marvin was a member of Post #58 American Legion, Topeka, KS, a proud member of the Arbor Society, who loved gardening and caring for his numerous trees on his farm. He was also very active in his retirement as his wife's first assistant during her many years of volunteering in the community for ECKAN and the Baldwin Nursing Home.On September 11, 1970 Marvin was united in marriage to Mildred C. Stout in Miami, OK. They shared forty-nine years of marriage until the passing of Mildred this past November.Marvin is survived by an adopted daughter, Debbie Slayden, Lees Summit, MO; ten grandchildren, Velita Smith and her husband, Steve, Anita Mathis and her husband, Bob, Jim Verstraete and his wife, Angi, Jeanie Verstraete and her husband, Roger, Chanse Mortenson, Linc Mortenson and his wife, Kim, Dustin Mortenson and his wife, Katie, Tiffany McCuiston, Cory Flethcer, Jade Slayden; twelve great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his wife Mildred McConnell; two daughters, Jonnie Verstraete and her husband, Jim, Oralee Jacobs; and a great-great grandson, Tyler Verstraete.Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Baldwin City, KS. The family will meet with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the service. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to Asana Hospice in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006. Condolences may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

