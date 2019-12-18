Marvella B. Davis died December 12, 2019 at the Lawrence Presbyterian Manors at the age of 104. She was born on June 16, 1915 in Great Bend, KS to the late Amelia and George Schridde.
After graduating from Ft. Hays State she taught school at Ellinwood, Ks., she married Lynn Davis in 1940. Marvella and Lynn Lived in Hays, Beloit, and Lawrence, Kansas before retiring at Beaver Lake, Arkansas where they thoroughly enjoyed their many friends. She loved to play bridge.
Marvella is survived by her son, Alan Davis of Kansas City; daughter-in-law, Ruth Davis; and Ruth's children, Gary and Shannon, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Jerry; and many family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at Rollins Funeral Home, Rogers, AR. Funeral services will begin at 2:30. Burial will follow in Ruddick Cemetery in Garfield, AR.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org/donate.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 18, 2019