Martin Ross Pressgrove, Jr., 77, of Baldwin City, Kansas passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Martin was born December 7, 1942 in Glendale, California, the son of Martin Ross Pressgrove, Sr. and Margaret Armista (Beal) Pressgrove. The family moved throughout the west and midwest during his childhood, settling in Tecumseh, KS where he graduated from Highland Park High School in 1960. Following graduation, he studied at the University of Kansas and Baker University and went on to graduate with an elementary education degree in 1967.
He proudly served our country in the United States Navy in 1967, serving a nearly two-year deployment in Vietnam on the U.S.S. Fletcher DD 445 and followed up his active service with more than 20 years of service in the Navy Reserves.
Martin was united in marriage to Barbara Boyd on August 8, 1970 at the First United Methodist Church in Baldwin City, KS as part of a double wedding with Barbara's brother, Dr. Roger Boyd and his wife, Jan. The couples celebrated their Golden Anniversaries of 50 years of loving marriage earlier this month. Barbara survives of the home.
He began his teaching career with the fifth and sixth grade in Hiawatha, KS, in 1969 and retired as a paraprofessional at Baldwin High School in 2009. His career as an educator was not limited to the classroom. He was also a Scoutmaster for over ten years with the local Boy Scout Pack 65, and was always involved in his own children's activities.
Martin was a member of Baldwin First United Methodist Church, where for several years he served as the church custodian. He was a member of Lions Clubs International. He also held the role of Secretary with American Legion Lloyd Beaton Post 228.
A man of many talents and passions, Martin liked to read and could be found working on his VW Vanagon or his Subaru. He enjoyed birdwatching and the great outdoors; so much so that any piece of litter he encountered, anytime and anywhere, would be disposed of properly. He loved kids and for almost twenty years he ran a snocone stand as a hobby at the Maple Leaf Festival and other festivals in Northeast Kansas.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Martin, Sr.and Margaret; a sister, Carolyn Wilson; and a brother, Daniel Pressgrove.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pressgrove; a son, David Pressgrove and his wife, Jennifer, Craig, CO; a daughter, Michelle Rogers and her husband, Scot, Placerville, CA; eight grandchildren; and three brothers, William (Bill) Pressgrove, Cedar City, UT, John Pressgrove, Tecumseh, KS, and Michael Pressgrove, Topeka, KS.
To celebrate Martin's life, a graveside memorial service for the public will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, 300 N. 200 Rd., Baldwin City, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence Parkinsons Support Group or Baldwin Education Fund for Mardi Gras Diversity Day and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
