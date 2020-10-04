1/1
Martha DuBois
1940 - 2020
Martha Ann DuBois blew in on May 3rd 1940. She was raised on a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas by her parents, Preston and Dorothy Patterson, with a passion for horses and love and respect for the Earth and all animals. Her love of music led her to become an accomplished pianist and expert organist in several churches. She also played the harp.

She had seven kids, (3 of them triplets) 10 grandkids, and five great-grandchildren. She moved to Lawrence in 1976, where she attended KU, receiving honors with her bachelor's in English and Masters in TESL.

Hurricane Martha blew out on September 28, 2020, in the home of her daughter Jennifer DuBois, surrounded by her family. She was greeted by her beloved parents and daughter Angela Hawkins' and son Caesar DuBois. We will see you on the other side for a cup of tea! We love you Mama!!

Lawrence Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements. See www.chapeloaksne.com for sending online condolences.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Chapel Oaks Cremation and Funeral Service - Lawrence
627 Monterey Way
Lawrence, KS 66049
(785) 841-3822
October 4, 2020
My memories as a teen age friend of her children she was always an amazingly patient women kind hearted and so friendly. Always had a smile on her face, my heart and prayers go out to he family !!!
Candy Patterson
Friend
