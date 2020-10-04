Martha Ann DuBois blew in on May 3rd 1940. She was raised on a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas by her parents, Preston and Dorothy Patterson, with a passion for horses and love and respect for the Earth and all animals. Her love of music led her to become an accomplished pianist and expert organist in several churches. She also played the harp.
She had seven kids, (3 of them triplets) 10 grandkids, and five great-grandchildren. She moved to Lawrence in 1976, where she attended KU, receiving honors with her bachelor's in English and Masters in TESL.
Hurricane Martha blew out on September 28, 2020, in the home of her daughter Jennifer DuBois, surrounded by her family. She was greeted by her beloved parents and daughter Angela Hawkins' and son Caesar DuBois. We will see you on the other side for a cup of tea! We love you Mama!!
Lawrence Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
